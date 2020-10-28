Two Veteran Free Agent Targets for the Sixers

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Rumors are starting to swirl about when the next NBA season is going to begin. Based on recent reports, it looks like the NBA is aiming to start next season around Christmas Day.

If the NBA season does start in December, it is going to be a frenzy in the month teams will have between the draft and the start of the season. With next season potentially around the corner, here are two veterans the Sixers should target to fill out their roster.

Jae Crowder

With Mike Scott having some inconsistent play last season, the Sixers might look to upgrade at the backup forward spot. If they choose to do so, Crowder would be a solid choice of a three-and-D wing player to bring off the bench.

Crowder is coming off a season with Miami and Memphis, where he averaged 10.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.5 APG. He also spaced the floor well, shooting 34.3% on about six attempts a game. Crowder was an even better shooter off the catch, shooting 35.4% from deep when catching and shooting.

Adding Crowder would be a nice addition to the Sixers’ second unit. Along with what he will bring on the floor, he will also be bringing veteran and playoff experience. Crowder’s a strong defender and can be relied on to knock down shots on the outside, he would be a good player for the Sixers to sign with their MLE.

Jeff Green

Jeff Green brings a lot of the same things that Jae Crowder brings, but could be acquired on a smaller price tag. With all the money tied up in the team’s core, Green could be a nice addition to the bench on a veteran minimum contract.

Last year for the Rockets, Green averaged 9.4 PPG,2.8 RPG, and shot 34% from beyond the arc. Like Crowder, Green also improves when shooting right off the catch. When catching and shooting from deep last year, he shot 35.4%.

Green is another free agent wing player who could come in, defend well, and knock down shots on the outside. He also has potential as a small-ball center if the team ever wanted to play small and up the pace.

During the Rockets’ small ball experiment last season, Green was effective in the pick and roll as the roll man. Now he likely wouldn’t be doing that in Philadelphia, but it’s something to keep in the back of your mind.

The Sixers are going to need to find veterans who can come in and outplay their contracts, and Green could be a guy to do that. He could come to Philadelphia and slide right into a role as a backup forward who comes in and spaces the floor.

Both of these players would be good additions to the Sixers’ roster. It will be fascinating to see how free agency plays out with such a short window from now until the season potentially starts in December.



