Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Re-Sign G Brian Elliott to 1-Year Deal
Jason Peters, Trevor Williams Latest Eagles To Land On IR

Was it a tie or was it a loss?

10/03/2020
KGH Logo
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back with a new episode of the Kelly Green Hour! We take a dive into the Bengals tie, who is to blame for Wentz early season struggles and look towards the 49ers and a week 4 matchup where the Eagles look to get their first win of the season. Follow us on twitter @kellygreenhour and rate and review the show wherever you listen!

Posted by on 10/03/2020 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)