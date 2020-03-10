Was it a tie or was it a loss?
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back with a new episode of the Kelly Green Hour! We take a dive into the Bengals tie, who is to blame for Wentz early season struggles and look towards the 49ers and a week 4 matchup where the Eagles look to get their first win of the season. Follow us on twitter @kellygreenhour and rate and review the show wherever you listen!
