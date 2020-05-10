YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #94 - 2020 NHL Draft Preview

The YWT Podcast is back and the Stanley Cup has been awarded bringing the 2019-20 season to an official end. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

On this week's show, the guys put a wrap on the season and talk about the Lightning's win, break down a couple of new contracts for the Flyers, discuss trade rumors and preview the 2020 NHL Draft coming up this week.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for another week of hockey talk on the YWT Podcast.

