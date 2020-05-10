Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Kings of the NFC Least: Eagles vs. 49ers Recap
Flyers Focused on Adding Talent in 1st Round, Throughout Draft

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #94 - 2020 NHL Draft Preview

10/05/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back and the Stanley Cup has been awarded bringing the 2019-20 season to an official end. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

On this week's show, the guys put a wrap on the season and talk about the Lightning's win, break down a couple of new contracts for the Flyers, discuss trade rumors and preview the 2020 NHL Draft coming up this week.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso for another week of hockey talk on the YWT Podcast.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 10/05/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)