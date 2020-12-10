YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #95 - The Best Name In The Draft

The YWT Podcast is back and the main events of the offseason have started. The NHL Draft was this week and free agency opened. The Flyers selected five new prospects, but remained silent in free agency.

The guys talk about the surprising news of Matt Niskanen's retirement and the Flyers response by re-signing Justin Braun. They also discuss how it affects the Flyers offseason plans. Additionally, they look at some of the roster moves around the league and more.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break down the busy week that makes up the bulk of the offseason in this week's show.

