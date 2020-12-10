Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Eagles Evaluation: Defense Fails Birds In Pittsburgh

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #95 - The Best Name In The Draft

10/12/2020

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back and the main events of the offseason have started. The NHL Draft was this week and free agency opened. The Flyers selected five new prospects, but remained silent in free agency.

The guys talk about the surprising news of Matt Niskanen's retirement and the Flyers response by re-signing Justin Braun. They also discuss how it affects the Flyers offseason plans. Additionally, they look at some of the roster moves around the league and more.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break down the busy week that makes up the bulk of the offseason in this week's show.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 10/12/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)