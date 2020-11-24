Eagles Activate Practice Window For One Defender, Place Another On IR

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday afternoon, the Eagles made a change that could really turn their season around.

For the past few weeks, Eagles fans have seen the benefits of what the return of healthy players can do and the team made another move that could return a defender soon.

The team activated defensive end Genard Avery's practice window, allowing him the next 21 days to get healthy and on the field.

Avery, the team's fifth defensive end, has played just 68 defensive snaps. While he has 1.5 sacks on the year, his snap count is unlikely to get above about 20% of the total defensive snaps in any game.

Tight end Zach Ertz also currently has his 21-day practice window open.