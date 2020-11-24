Eagles Activate Practice Window For One Defender, Place Another On IR
11/24/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eagles made a change that could really turn their season around.
For the past few weeks, Eagles fans have seen the benefits of what the return of healthy players can do and the team made another move that could return a defender soon.
The team activated defensive end Genard Avery's practice window, allowing him the next 21 days to get healthy and on the field.
Avery, the team's fifth defensive end, has played just 68 defensive snaps. While he has 1.5 sacks on the year, his snap count is unlikely to get above about 20% of the total defensive snaps in any game.
Tight end Zach Ertz also currently has his 21-day practice window open.
On the flip side, the Eagles had to place Cre'Von LeBlanc on the injured reserve list.
While not having a great season himself, his fellow slot corner Nickell Roby-Coleman has been terrible in most of the Eagles games, so the Eagles are likely to see a downgrade in corner play if they don't move other guys around.
Eagles have released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad and protected the following practice squad players:— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 24, 2020
RB Jordan Howard
DT T.Y. McGill
DE Joe Ostman
TE Caleb Wilson
On the practice squad level, the Eagles released running back Adrian Killins for the third time this season. The move makes room for Jordan Howard on the squad.
The team also protected TY McGill, Caleb Wilson and Jordan Howard on the practice squad.
Oddly, the team also protected defensive end Joe Ostman, as though teams were going to start beating down the door for the guy who was embarrassingly stiff armed by a 5-11 running back and looked lost whenever he actually got into the backfield.
The Eagles also have defensive end Shareef Miller, a fourth-round pick who has not embarrassed the franchise on national TV, on the practice squad along with Raequan Williams and Treyvon Hester at defensive tackle and Tyronne Swoope and Hakeem Butler at tight end on the practice squad at the positions of the above protected players.
