Eagles Activate Practice Window For Seumalo, Make Practice Squad Moves

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for G Isaac Seumalo. #Eagles have signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad and released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3c0kEwXbcx

Veteran offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo had his 21-day practice window activated, meaning he should be back on the roster and ready to play. It is unclear whether his activation will be this week or in the coming weeks, however.

Although they are already set to return players like Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffery, who are not on IR, they made another step in the right direction Monday morning.

The Eagles extended their lead over the division simply by not playing last weekend, but on Monday the team had to become focused on the Giants as they are set to head to New York to take on the team that earned their second win on Sunday.

The Eagles still have two spots vacant on their 53-man roster, so could return Seumalo this week without needing to make a corresponding move.

Seumalo's return would be major for an offensive line that has struggled, particularly at the guard positions. A line featuring Mailata, Seumalo, Kelce, Peters and a healthy Johnson is far better than what they've played with all season.

Even if the team unwisely benches Mailata for Peters and leave Herbig at guard, it will be a massive improvement.

Of course, the Steelers waived former Eagles Super Bowl Champion Stefan Wisniewski, who also started at guard for the Chiefs last year during their Super Bowl run, so the Eagles could also choose to claim him in an attempt to improve both guard positions.

On the practice squad, the Eagles released running back Adrian Killins, who although a fan favorite with his speed, was largely unimpressive in his limited snaps on the 53-man.

The move likely had more to do with his position, where the team likes fellow-practice squad member Elijah Holyfield, rather than performance, however.

In his place, the team brought in Treyvon Hester, the playoff hero whose block famously caused the double-doink two years ago and advanced the Eagles past the Bears.

Hester showed some promise in the 2018 season, but did not make the cut in 2019 after the team signed Mailk Jackson, acquired Hassan Ridgeway and re-signed Tim Jernigan, all of whom were injured by week six. The Eagels could not sign him at that point as he had latched on with the Washington Football Team.

Hester signed with the Packers this offseason, but was waived with an injury settlement, so did not appear in any games.

With Hassan Ridgeway out for the season and Malik Jackson dealing with injury, the Eagles may very well need another defensive tackle and veteran TY McGill has already been elevated from the practice squad twice and cannot appear on gamedays unless signed to the 53-man.