Eagles Player Tests Positive For COVID

Marcus Epps has been placed on the list and an earlier report from the team specified that one player tested positive, so Epps is the player who had the positive test result.

That plan may backfire, however, as the team has had it's first player land on the COVID list during this season.

The Eagles may have a bye week, but Doug Pederson had the team come into the facilities anyway as they have not had good showings and need to improve.

Since Epps was in the facility for practice this week, other Eagles players may be deemed to have been in close contact with him and also land on the list.

While the Eagles catch a break with the bye week being in place, the concern of an outbreak on the team is very real.

As for Epps, he is currently asymptomatic. That means his return to the active roster must meet one of two requirements: 10 days passing since the initial positive test or five days have passing and two consecutive negative tests which are a day apart.

The positive test result came in on Thursday morning, so Epps could be back as early as the middle of next week, thought he may not play even if he were to return then due to lack of practice reps.

The Eagles will continue to monitor their other players for potential exposure.

From a playing perspective, K'Von Wallace would likely be the beneficiary of any playing time vacated by Epps.

Epps has registered 19 tackles and a pass deflection in his snaps so far this season.