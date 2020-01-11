Halftime Report: Cowboys at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 2-5 Cowboys visit the 2-4-1 Eagles in a battle for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles have had plenty opportunities to extend their drives, but they have not been able to capitalize. The Cowboys enter the half leading the Birds, 9-7.Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Boston Scott

Boston Scott had an amazing first half, finishing with 63 rushing yards on nine carries and two catches for nine yards. Scott has completely dominated the running game and the Eagles will keep going to him in the second half to try to close out this game.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Brandon Graham

Graham made a huge play in the first half, forcing a fumble and recovering that fumble in the red zone on Cowboys QB, Ben Dinnuci. The Eagles took that turnover and went right down the field and scored a touchdown. Graham finished the half with one sack, three tackles, and one fumble recovery.

Who Needs To Step Up

QB Carson Wentz

Wentz had a horrible first half finishing with three turnovers. Wentz did make some decent throws, but he needs to be better in the final 30 minutes. If Wentz can eliminate the turnovers in the second half and make some solid plays, the Eagles should be able to leave this game with the win.

Who To Watch Out For

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is going to need to come up big in the second half for the Cowboys to come away with this win. If the Eagles are able to contain Elliott in the second half, they should be able to leave this game with a win, and the division lead.