Halftime Report: Eagles at Browns

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 3-5-1 Eagles visit the 6-3 Browns in a week 11 matchup on a rainy day in Cleveland. The Eagles have had some promising drives, but they ended with turnovers and punts. The Browns head into the half with a 7-0 lead, with the only points of the game coming off of a Carson Wentz pick six. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had an incredible first half with the exception of one terrible play which was a fumble in the red zone. The Eagles have been feeding Sanders and hopefully they will continue to do so in the second half. The second year Running Back finished the half with 63 rushing yards on 11 carries, and one catch for three yards. A big second half from Sanders will be pivotal to the Eagles coming away from this game with a win.

First Half Defensive MVP

The Eagles Run Defense

Going up against a run heavy team, the Eagles have done a great job stopping the run. The Birds have held the Browns to just 18 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes. The Eagles will need to continue slow down the Browns run game if they want to fly home victorious.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Offense

The Eagles offense started the game off promising, but they are yet to score any points. The Eagles offense will need to figure things out in the second half because they’re going to have to score some points if they want to win this game.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Rashard Higgins

The Browns offense did not have a great first half, but they did have a couple big plays including a 43-yard catch by WR, Rashard Higgins. Containing Higgins and making sure they don’t give up any more big plays will be key to the Eagles winning this week 11 matchup.