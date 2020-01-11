Injury Report: Dallas at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Miles Sanders RB

Sanders is still suffering from his knee injury and will not play this week. A huge hit to the Eagles offense, especially since Sanders was playing well as of late. Boston Scott had the game winning touchdown catch last week and should continue to be a big part of the offense.

Nate Gerry LB

Nate Gerry was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. You never like to see anyone get hurt but Gerry’s injury gives Schwartz a reason to get other linebackers on the field. Gerry has not been good.

Genard Avery DE

Avery was placed in the Injured Reserve list due to an elbow injury. Avery had been playing well in limited reps. This IR listing means he is out for at least three weeks.

Desean Jackson WR

In Jackson’s first action in a few weeks, he had his leg bent the wrong way in what seemed to be a gruesome injury. Luckily, the optics were worse than actuality. Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury but is on the Injured Reserve list.

Cre’Von LeBlanc CB

LeBlanc was limited in practice on Thursday and did not participate in practice on Friday while dealing with a quad injury. Not to worry though, Darius Slay has been elite this year.

Craig James CB

James did not participate in practice all week with a hamstring injury. He will be out this week.

Jack Driscoll T

Driscoll is still out after leaving the game early two weeks ago when he got his ankle rolled up on. Lane Johnson is playing this week so there is not too much concern.

Alshon Jeffery WR

Jeffery is staying at home on the injury report. It has been said that Jeffery got hurt at some point during practice and Doug Pederson didn’t know what happened or even when it happened. Feed Jalen Reagor. Doug Pederson says he isn't sure if Alshon Jeffery injured his calf in practice or not. Assumes he did, doesn't know when or on what play. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 30, 2020 Playing

Lane Johnson T

Johnson is going to try to tough it out and play through his ankle injury. If Johnson is to reaggravate his ankle, Brett Toth will get more game action

Malik Jackson DT

Jackson is out this week with a quadricep injury. Outside of his big hit on Joe Burrow, Jackson has been relatively quiet this year.

K’Von Wallace S

Wallace missed last week’s game with a neck injury. The rookie is back this week and it would be interesting to see if he can get in the mix next to Rodney McLeod.

Jason Peters T

The body guard is back. His replacement, Jordan Mailata, played well in JP’s absence so it’ll be interesting to see who gets the brunt of the snaps.

Jalen Reagor WR

Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor will be back in the lineup this Sunday night. He should see the most targets this week and will be able to justify his first round selection.

Dallas Goedert TE

Goedert is back off the IR. With Ertz out this week Goedert should be Wentz’s safety blanket.

TJ Edwards LB

Edwards is back off the IR and will be playing this week. Nate Gerry’s absence will leave snaps available to Edwards to fill. Edwards could be a more than solid linebacker given some experience.

Dallas Cowboys

Out

Andy Daulton QB

The Red Rocket got rocked last week against Washington and is in concussion protocol. James Madison Univeristy product, Ben DiNucci is expected to get the start. One of DiNucci's top targets, Michael Gallup, has called out the Eagles defensive line which I believe is the scariest part of the Eagles team. Good luck DiNucci. Ben DiNucci calls out the Philadelphia @Eagles defense before making his first NFL start.😬#Cowboys | #NFL | #Eagles | #BenDiNucci pic.twitter.com/PxPPVSCKPf — A2D Radio (@a2dradio_com) October 30, 2020 Editor's Note: This quote has been incorrectly attributed to DiNucci himself by many organizations. Playing

Zack Martin G