Injury Report: Philadelphia at New York (N)

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

Your division-leading Eagles will be heading up to North Jersey to take on the 2-7 New York Giants. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time. A good number of key players got healthy and are playing this week.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Playing

Lane Johnson OT

The big right tackle was limited early this week but is expected to be healthy for Sunday’s game. Johnson was dealing with an ankle injury that’s been nagging him all season but should be good to go versus the Giants.

Miles Sanders RB

Miles had an awkward knee injury a few weeks back but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday. Even if Sanders tweaks it again, Boston Scott has had his best games against the Giants.

Alshon Jeffery WR

Wait, what? Alshon is playing this weekend? That’s correct. Alshon is back. It’ll be interesting to see how Jeffery is utilized with the emergence of some of the other receivers.

Cre’Von LeBlanc CB

LeBlanc was questionable going into Dallas week and ended up not playing. The bye week helped him get healthy and he’s full go this week.

Malik Jackson DT

Jackson was dealing with a quad injury and used the bye week to rest up and get fully healthy. He’s been pretty productive from the defensive tackle spot and should be a great addition.

Jack Driscoll OT

Driscoll got his ankle rolled up on a few weeks back and is now healthy. The depth on the offensive line will be huge, especially if there’s an early exit from either Jason Peters or Lane Johnson.

Nate Herbig G

Herbig was dealing with a finger injury early in the week. He was a full participant by the end of the week and will be suiting up at guard this week.

Out

Craig James CB

James was a full participant on Wednesday but then didn’t practice at all on Thursday or Friday. James is dealing with a shoulder injury.

New York Giants

Playing

Leonard Williams DT

Williams was listed as “non injury related” but missed some time in practice. He is expected to play.

Logan Ryan DB

Similar to Williams, Ryan was also listed as “non injury related” and missed some time this week. He is also expected to play.

Sterling Shepard WR

Shepard was dealing with a hip injury and a toe injury. He is expected to play this week and typically has good games against the Eagles.

Kaden Smith TE

Smith was going through concussion protocol and has been cleared. He is Evan Engram’s back up so he shouldn’t be too much of a concern.

Questionable

Golden Tate WR

Former Eagles receiver Golden Tate missed some time this week with a knee injury. Tate is most likely a game-time decision.

Isaac Yiadom DB

Yiadom was limited this week with a calf injury. Being their starting corner, his status will be key for the Eagles passing offense.

Out

Devonta Freeman RB

Freeman missed a lot of time in practice this week with an ankle injury and is out. Wayne Gallman will be his replacement.