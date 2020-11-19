Jordan Howard To Join Eagles Practice Squad, Team Puts Four On COVID List

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Many fans were disappointed not to see Jordan Howard back in midnight green this season, but the back signed a lucrative deal with Miami.

Coming off an injury, Miami signed the fifth-year man to a two-year, $9.75 million deal.

Things did not go as planned, however as Howard was largely ineffective (33 yards on 28 attempts) in his time with the Dolphins and, after several weeks of being a healthy scratch, the two sides parted ways.

He did punch in four short touchdowns, but five games was not what the Dolphins were expecting for the $4.75 million they paid out to the back.

For the Eagles, an injury to Miles Sanders and lack of production from Corey Clement has left room for improvement in the running back room, so the Eagles will bring the big back in on their practice squad (Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) to, hopefully, turn his season around.