Jordan Howard To Join Eagles Practice Squad, Team Puts Four On COVID List
11/19/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Many fans were disappointed not to see Jordan Howard back in midnight green this season, but the back signed a lucrative deal with Miami.
Coming off an injury, Miami signed the fifth-year man to a two-year, $9.75 million deal.
Things did not go as planned, however as Howard was largely ineffective (33 yards on 28 attempts) in his time with the Dolphins and, after several weeks of being a healthy scratch, the two sides parted ways.
He did punch in four short touchdowns, but five games was not what the Dolphins were expecting for the $4.75 million they paid out to the back.
For the Eagles, an injury to Miles Sanders and lack of production from Corey Clement has left room for improvement in the running back room, so the Eagles will bring the big back in on their practice squad (Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) to, hopefully, turn his season around.
The #Eagles are expected to sign FA RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad after he clears COVID-19 protocols, source said. A very familiar face.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2020
The Eagles will have room to elevate additional players this week with four additional players landing on the COVID list alongside Marcus Epps.
On Thursday afternoon, WRs Deontay Burnett and JJ Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement as well as defensive end Vinny Curry were transferred to the list.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement, and DE Vinny Curry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2020
Eagles have placed WR Deontay Burnett on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/SH5aB6Py18
At least one of those players tested positive for the virus.
On the practice squad, the Eagles will have Howard alongside Elijah Holyfield and Adrian Killins to replace Clement on the roster for game day.
For Curry, the Eagles could promote a defensive tackle like TY McGill, but Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman are edge rushers available on the practice squad with plenty of potential.
At receiver, John Hightower and Quez Watkins will serve as the backups for the top four. The Birds have no receivers on their practice squad, so the closest they could get is a tight end (Hakeem Butler, Jason Croom and Clabe Wilson) or potentially adding a running back like Killins to lineup outside and utilize his speed.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.