KGH meets Real Prince Blue

The Kelly Green Hour is back minus LJ Harrell who sadly was busy putting in his hours at work!

Connor (@connorten) is joined by Prince Blue (@realprinceblue), the host of Real Time with Prince Blue on Last Out Media!

We talk a potentially big and very disappointing loss to the New York Giants, we rant about Eagles media and media attention (specifically Wentz and Pederson) plus we look towards a matchup against the Cleveland Browns in week 11!

Don't forget to rate and review the show wherever you may listen. Follow @kellygreenhour on twitter and our network of writers and podcasters @sportstalkphl!