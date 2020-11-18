Philadelphia Flyers Uniforms Through the Years

In light of the newest jersey reveal, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at the Philadelphia Flyers jerseys and uniforms through the years.

On Monday, a new addition to the Flyers uniform history was added with the NHL releasing “Reverse Retro” jerseys across the league. Over the course of their 53-year history, the Flyers have had their share of uniforms.

1967-1981: Origins

The Flyers debuted in 1967 and won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975, and through that era, their uniforms remained primarily the same. The first version of these uniforms, from 1967 to 1970, had the orange jerseys as home uniform and featured black numbers on the sleeve.

In 1970, the Flyers switched to the white jersey as their primary home uniform. The orange road uniform now featured orange numbers on the sleeves and the larger numbers on the back of the jersey got a black outline.

In 1972, players’ last names were added to the home jersey. They were added to the orange road jersey in the 1977-78 season.

In 1978, the jersey got its first redesign, as the sleeve stripe was enlarged so the sleeve number fit entirely. This uniform was used until 1982.

1981-82: Cooperalls

The Flyers broke ground in the 1981-82 season by introducing long pants to the uniform, known as Cooperalls. This now infamous addition to the uniform lasted just two seasons. The original goal was to try to make the uniform lighter to make players faster, but it also presented a safety hazard since players would slide faster on the ice when knocked down.

1982-97: A Classic Look

After the Flyers were forced to ditch the Cooperalls when the NHL outlawed long pants, they brought back their traditional uniform style. During this era, the socks undergo a very minor striping change after one season.

The jersey itself debuted in 1982-83 in the final year of the Cooperalls era. The sleeve from the previous version of the jersey remained the same, but a black piping was added to separate the orange and white on the uniform. A black stripe was also added at the bottom of the jersey.

1997-2001: The First Alternate

For nearly 30 years, the Flyers had only used a traditional home and road uniform. In 1997, they debuted the first alternate jersey. The uniform remained the same as before, but added a black version of the jersey that swapped the orange and black colors on the road orange jersey.

In 2001, the orange version of this jersey would be retired and the black alternates were made the primary home uniform.

2002-07: Logo Modification

One of the trademarks of the Flyers franchise has been the unchanged logo. But that all changed in 2002 when the Flyers unveiled a new orange alternate jersey that featured the first logo modification.

The traditional logo was given a 3D facelift, and the primarily orange uniform featured white stripes on the sleeves and added silver accents to the jersey with its futuristic look.

2007-2010: Reebok Edge

The NHL underwent an overhaul with uniforms as the league joined forces with Reebok to create the Reebok Edge jersey line.

The Flyers versions were back to the previous black and white primary colors. The sleeves features all three franchise colors with an orange and black cuff.

2010-Present: Returning to Roots

In 2008, the Flyers introduced an alternate that paid tribute to the original Flyers uniforms, matching the same design. That jersey was made the primary home uniform in the 2009-10 season.

In 2010, the Flyers participated in the Winter Classic in Boston and used the road white version for the game. That would eventually be adopted as the primary road jersey in the 2010-11 season.

Since then, both uniforms have undergone some slight changes as the league switched companies for jersey production, moving from Reebok to Adidas in 2017, but the jersey remain as the primary uniforms for the team.

2014-2016: Keystone Classic

In 2012, the Flyers played host to the Winter Classic and unveiled a jersey for the event that added an off-white to the jersey. The black sleeves were reduced in size to just the top of the shoulders and the middle of the sleeve featured a three-stripe pattern.

Two years later, the Flyers removed the Winter Classic patches from the uniform and launched them as their alternates. They were used for two seasons through 2016.

2016-17: 50th Anniversary Edition

In honor of their 50th anniversary season, the Flyers donned special uniforms for the 2016-17 season. The white jersey with orange shoulders and orange and black cuffs features a gold piping around the logo and player name and gold numbers on the sleeves and back.

2018-Present: Back in Black

As part of their 50th anniversary season in 2016-17, the Flyers participated in the 2017 Stadium Series in Pittsburgh, wearing uniforms designed specially for the occasion.

The black jersey features a solid orange stripe around the sleeve and an orange stripe at the bottom. The numbers on the back are black outlined in white and the player name is in black on an orange nameplate.

Following their use in the Stadium Series, the team brought them back as an alternate in 2018 and they remain part of the rotation.

2019: Stadium Series

The Flyers were back in the Stadium Series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and again had a special uniform to mark the occasion.

The design is similar to the alternate black jersey that was used in the 2017 Stadium Series. The primary orange jersey features a black stripe at the bottom and a black cuff. There is no white outline on the jersey, not even on the logo, creating a color-rush vibe.

2020-21: Reverse Retro





(Photo: @NHL/Twitter)

The newest addition to the Flyers rotation comes as part of the NHL’s “Reverse Retro” series. The Flyers version pays tribute to 1995 in particular, using the same jersey design from that era, but swapping out the black and white on the sleeve. The numbers are also black outlined in white as opposed to the 90s version of the jersey.

This new uniform, a nod to Flyers jerseys of the past, will be used at select games in the 2020-21 season.