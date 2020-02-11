Phillies Third Baseman Bohm Named Rookie of the Year Finalist

Phillies fans know all too well about how well third baseman Alec Bohm played during his first stint in the major leagues. Called up on August 13, Bohm gave the Phillies 160 at bats while playing third base and first base. The numbers show a highly-productive player. Major League Baseball took notice.

On Monday night, Major League Baseball announced finalists for the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year award. Bohm is among them:

A debut season to remember.



Your AL, NL Rookie of the Year finalists. pic.twitter.com/cOtcmDmAFz — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2020

That makes one name from each of baseball's three divisons.

Jake Cronenworth played mostly second base but also third base, first base, and shortstop for the San Diego Padres. Cronenworth compiled a 1.4 WAR, batting .265 with an OPS of 8.31. Cronenworth

Devin Williams was a relief pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was close to perfect. In 27 innings over 22 appearances, Williams allowed just a single earned run. Just one. The emergence of Williams led to the Brewers trading David Phelps to the Phillies.

Bohm batted .334 for the Phillies, with an OPS 0f .881. The former Phillies first round pick from 2018 hit four home runs and drove in 23. His WAR was 0.7.

The idea of the "finalists" presented ahead of MLB awards was created to build excitement. The voting for the awards is complete. So who will win? We will know that a week from tonight.

The Rookie of the Year awards will be announced on MLB Network Monday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.