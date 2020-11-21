Report: Dodgers Assistant GM is Candidate for Phillies Job

.@alannarizzo sits down with vice president and assistant general manager, Jeff Kingston to talk about his role with the #Dodgers and what he brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/DiJ1TTpwaQ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) December 12, 2018

The Phillies are moving ahead with their search for baseball executives to lead the club. We learned via Jayson Stark of the Athletic that the Phillies had begun interviews. One of the names the Phillies are tied to has come out.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, Jeff Kingston of the Los Angeles Dodgers is emerging as a candidate:

Sources: #Dodgers assistant GM Jeff Kingston is a candidate for #Phillies GM position. Kingston was a finalist for the #Angels GM job earlier this offseason. Kingston has Pennsylvania ties, as a graduate of @DickinsonCol, about 130 miles west of Philadelphia. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 21, 2020

Kingston has risen up among the baseball ranks over the years.

Kingston got his start in baseball as an intern for Theo Epstein with the San Diego Padres and would go on to be Director of Baseball Operations, a position he held for nine years. He then spent two years as assistant general manager for the Seattle Mariners under Jerry DiPoto, and then moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2018. There, he assisted Andrew Friedman's construction of the team that won the 2020 World Series.

Would the Phillies hire a general manager before a president? That is possible. Are the Phillies in on Epstein, for whom Kingston worked? Or do the Phillies know who they plan to hire for president and have not announced such? Stay tuned.