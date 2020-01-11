Report: Elton Brand Signs Extension With Sixers

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

So far this offseason, the theme of the Philadelphia 76ers has been change. From top to bottom, the Sixers have been going through a complete turnover. Despite all the new faces entering the organization, one person will be staying for the long-run.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Elton Brand has agreed to a multi-year extension to remain with the Sixers. Brand's future with the Sixers had been cloudy after the hiring of Daryl Morey, but it looks like the two will be working together to get the Sixers back into a point of contention.

76ers GM Elton Brand has signed a multiyear contract extension, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Daryl Morey’s five-year deal to be new 76ers President of Basketball Ops. is now official and he will be introduced on Monday afternoon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2020

Charania has said in the past that Brand is still "well respected by his peers across the NBA," making it an easy decision to want to keep Brand around to work with Morey. The two of them should make a good duo in the front office.

Having Morey and Brand working together in the front office should only benefit the Sixers. As we know, Daryl Morey is known for being an executive who likes to make a lot of trades. Having Brand and his league-wide connections as a former player should aid Morey greatly as he looks to find trade partners to reshape the Sixers' roster.

The two should make a great duo as they come from opposing schools of thought as well. Morey has been a pioneer to the analytics wave in professional basketball, while Brand might still hold some thought of how the game was played during his career. Having both influences in the front office should bode well as the two will look to maximize the talent around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

All in all, this was a good move by the Sixers. Keeping Brand around to work with and learn under Morey will help him grow tremendously as an executive.