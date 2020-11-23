Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #98 - Reverse Retro Review

11/23/2020

The YWT Podcast is back after another two weeks. There is still no hockey on the horizon just yet, but the guys offer up the latest news and some jersey talk as well.

The guys talk about the latest updates in the NHL's return-to-play plans for a 2020-21 season and where things currently stand. The guys also take an extensive look at the Reverse Retro jerseys released a couple weeks ago and give their grades for every jersey in the bunch.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they give you some quality hockey talk.

Posted by on 11/23/2020 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

