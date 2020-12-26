DeSean Returns As Two More Hit IR

While Jackson's activation did come true, why it was a big deal is beyond understanding.

RB Jordan Howard and DE Joe Ostman have also been elevated from the practice squad for #PHIvsDAL .

On Saturday, the team did activate the veteran, while also placing promising young DE Josh Sweat on IR along with recent starter Kevon Seymour, who played significantly at corner the last two weeks in a decimated position group.

The major headline for the Eagles on December 25 was that veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was to be activated off IR by the 26th.

At this point, Jackson playing likely only serves to take snaps from players like Jalen Reagor or Quez Watkins just as Alshon Jeffery has leeched nearly every snap from Travis Fulgham.

Additionally, the enthusiasm for his return seems to be that he will make some sort of impact, however this is now his fourth time returning from injury over the course of the last two seasons.

In that time, he has completed one game where he was healthy and effective the entire time. If he makes this his second (ie. a game he plays and does not leave early), Jalen Hurts will have had DeSean Jackson healthy for the same amount of games in his three starts as Wentz did in his previous 29.

Jackson has now made around $17.5 million (with his signing bonus) over the past two seasons to produce 314 yards over the past two seasons.

More importantly was that the team placed Josh Sweat, a player who does not carry a high cap hit AND actually makes a contribution to the team, on IR.

The former fourth-round pick put up six sacks, 38 tackles and three forced fumbles in a breakout campaign in 2020 that really showed that he could be a contributing player moving forward. Sweat put up those stats despite playing in fewer than 50% of defensive snaps this season.

Sweat has been a bright spot for this young core along the defensive line.

In his stead, the Eagles elevated Joe Ostman for the game, but his reps have been limited to just one game against Cleveland so far, a game where he was lost in the backfield and got embarrassingly stiff-armed by Nick Chubb. Ostman hopes to get some reps to prove he can do something productive for the team and fight for a roster spot next season.

The other player landing on IR is Kevon Seymour, who was signed off the street in the beginning of December as he had been out of the league following injuries. He played well despite his limited time with the team in the wake of all the injuries. The Eagles will get Darius Slay back this week, but Seymour was some much needed depth for the team.

It's a tough break for him to suffer another injury after just getting the chance to prove what he can do following his previous injury-related career derailments.

The Eagles did not add another defensive back to the roster in his place.

Tight end Caleb Wilson, who has been used only in blocking in his limited reps so far, was promoted to the active roster along with veteran defensive tackle TY McGill who has been productive in limited reps. McGill was not eligible to be elevated.

Jordan Howard has also been elevated from the practice squad to join Joe Ostman. The veteran had four rushes for 19 yards following his previous elevation.