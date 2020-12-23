Flyers 2020-21 Season Schedule Released
12/23/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Hockey is right around the corner, as the 56-game season is set to get underway on Jan. 13. It all started to feel a little more real on Wednesday as the NHL announced the schedules for all teams.
The Flyers are set to open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The rest of the Flyers schedule is listed below. The start time for all games is TBA.
- Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. Pittsburgh
- Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Pittsburgh
- Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Buffalo
- Tuesday, Jan. 19 vs. Buffalo
- Thursday, Jan. 21 at Boston
- Saturday, Jan. 23 at Boston
- Tuesday, Jan. 26 at New Jersey
- Thursday, Jan. 28 at New Jersey
- Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. NY Islanders
- Sunday, Jan. 31 vs. NY Islanders
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. Boston
- Friday, Feb. 5 vs. Boston
- Sunday, Feb. 7 at Washington
- Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Washington
- Thursday, Feb. 11 vs. New Jersey
- Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. New Jersey
- Tuesday, Feb. 16 at NY Rangers
- Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. NY Rangers
- Sunday, Feb. 21 at Boston
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. NY Rangers
- Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Buffalo
- Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Buffalo
- Tuesday, March 2 at Pittsburgh
- Thursday, March 4 at Pittsburgh
- Sunday, March 7 at Boston
- Tuesday, March 9 vs. Buffalo
- Thursday, March 11 vs. Washington
- Saturday, March 13 vs. Washington
- Monday, March 15 at NY Rangers
- Wednesday, March 17 at NY Rangers
- Thursday, March 18 at NY Islanders
- Saturday, March 20 at NY Islanders
- Tuesday, March 23 vs. New Jersey
- Thursday, March 25 vs. NY Rangers
- Saturday, March 27 vs. NY Rangers
- Monday, March 29 at Buffalo
- Tuesday, March 30 at Buffalo
- Saturday, April 3 at NY Islanders
- Monday, April 5 vs. Boston
- Tuesday, April 6 vs. Boston
- Thursday, April 8 at NY Islanders
- Sunday, April 11 vs. Buffalo
- Tuesday, April 13 at Pittsburgh
- Thursday, April 15 at Pittsburgh
- Saturday, April 17 vs. Washington
- Sunday, April 18 vs. NY Islanders
- Tuesday, April 20 at New Jersey
- Friday, April 23 at NY Rangers
- Sunday, April 25 vs. NY Islanders
- Tuesday, April 27 vs. Washington
- Thursday, April 29 at New Jersey
- Saturday, May 1 vs. New Jersey
- Monday, May 3 vs. Pittsburgh
- Tuesday, May 4 vs. Pittsburgh
- Thursday, May 6 at Washington
- Saturday, May 8 at Washington
Obviously, the schedule remains fluid throughout the season in the event that anything should happen with regards to COVID-19 and possible postponements.
