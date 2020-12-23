Flyers 2020-21 Season Schedule Released

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/23/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Hockey is right around the corner, as the 56-game season is set to get underway on Jan. 13. It all started to feel a little more real on Wednesday as the NHL announced the schedules for all teams.

The Flyers are set to open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The rest of the Flyers schedule is listed below. The start time for all games is TBA.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. Pittsburgh
  • Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Pittsburgh
  • Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Buffalo
  • Tuesday, Jan. 19 vs. Buffalo
  • Thursday, Jan. 21 at Boston
  • Saturday, Jan. 23 at Boston
  • Tuesday, Jan. 26 at New Jersey
  • Thursday, Jan. 28 at New Jersey
  • Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. NY Islanders
  • Sunday, Jan. 31 vs. NY Islanders
  • Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. Boston
  • Friday, Feb. 5 vs. Boston
  • Sunday, Feb. 7 at Washington
  • Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Washington
  • Thursday, Feb. 11 vs. New Jersey
  • Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. New Jersey
  • Tuesday, Feb. 16 at NY Rangers
  • Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. NY Rangers
  • Sunday, Feb. 21 at Boston
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. NY Rangers
  • Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Buffalo
  • Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Buffalo
  • Tuesday, March 2 at Pittsburgh
  • Thursday, March 4 at Pittsburgh
  • Sunday, March 7 at Boston
  • Tuesday, March 9 vs. Buffalo
  • Thursday, March 11 vs. Washington
  • Saturday, March 13 vs. Washington
  • Monday, March 15 at NY Rangers
  • Wednesday, March 17 at NY Rangers
  • Thursday, March 18 at NY Islanders
  • Saturday, March 20 at NY Islanders
  • Tuesday, March 23 vs. New Jersey
  • Thursday, March 25 vs. NY Rangers
  • Saturday, March 27 vs. NY Rangers
  • Monday, March 29 at Buffalo
  • Tuesday, March 30 at Buffalo
  • Saturday, April 3 at NY Islanders
  • Monday, April 5 vs. Boston
  • Tuesday, April 6 vs. Boston
  • Thursday, April 8 at NY Islanders
  • Sunday, April 11 vs. Buffalo
  • Tuesday, April 13 at Pittsburgh
  • Thursday, April 15 at Pittsburgh 
  • Saturday, April 17 vs. Washington
  • Sunday, April 18 vs. NY Islanders
  • Tuesday, April 20 at New Jersey
  • Friday, April 23 at NY Rangers
  • Sunday, April 25 vs. NY Islanders
  • Tuesday, April 27 vs. Washington
  • Thursday, April 29 at New Jersey
  • Saturday, May 1 vs. New Jersey
  • Monday, May 3 vs. Pittsburgh
  • Tuesday, May 4 vs. Pittsburgh
  • Thursday, May 6 at Washington
  • Saturday, May 8 at Washington

Obviously, the schedule remains fluid throughout the season in the event that anything should happen with regards to COVID-19 and possible postponements.

