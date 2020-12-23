Flyers 2020-21 Season Schedule Released

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Hockey is right around the corner, as the 56-game season is set to get underway on Jan. 13. It all started to feel a little more real on Wednesday as the NHL announced the schedules for all teams.

The Flyers are set to open the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The rest of the Flyers schedule is listed below. The start time for all games is TBA.