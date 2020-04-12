Flyers Prospects York, Brink Among Selections to US World Junior Camp

Two of the Flyers ’ 2019 draftees — defenseman Cam York and right winger Bobby Brink have been selected to participate in the United States’ World Junior selection camp. Both prospects were also part of Team USA in the 2019 World Junior Championships, where the US posted a three wins in four Group matchups before falling, 1-0, in a quarterfinal loss to Finland to end their run for the gold.

York, who was the Flyers first-round pick in 2019 drafted 14th overall, is an extremely promising defenseman currently playing for the University of Michigan. In his freshman year, York collected 16 points, including five goals, and has picked up five points across eight games so far in his sophomore year. This included a highlight-reel goal against Penn State in a 9-5 loss on Thursday night.

Ewww this is just dirty! Cam York backhand top shelf! pic.twitter.com/L1pR6qhRXQ — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 3, 2020

The California native is considered one of the Flyers’ top prospects, and might not stay in Michigan much longer than his sophomore season if the Flyers come calling to fully bring him into the organization.

Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr commented on York’s excellent performance against Arizona State to open the season in mid-November, furthering speculation that the Flyers are looking to prepare him for a spot on the roster.

"Cam made big strides physically in the offseason and got off to a very good start against Arizona State over the weekend with a couple impressive victories. Cam played big minutes, he retrieved and moved pucks efficiently, he was strong defensively, he was solid on the PK and he was engaged offensively in both games," Flahr said. "They have an exciting group of players on the team and Cam should be a leader and an integral part of the team there. It should be a great experience for him."

Brink, who was drafted 34th overall in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, is also enjoying an impressive collegiate hockey career as he waits for his chance with the Flyers. In his freshman year at the University of Denver, the Minnesota native collected 24 points in 28 games, including 11 goals. Brink and the rest of the University of Denver Pioneers have only just started their season, falling to Minnesota-Duluth, 2-1, on Wednesday night.

York and Brink are among 29 players chosen to attend the camp, held in Plymouth, Michigan from Dec. 6-13. After the camp concludes, a final roster of 25 players will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship, which is currently slated to take place in Edmonton from Dec. 25-Jan. 5.