Flyers Re-Sign D Phil Myers to 3-Year Deal

The deal is done. The Flyers announced that they have re-signed Myers to a three-year deal worth $7.65 million, a $2.55 million average annual value.

On Monday evening, reports surfaced that the Flyers were closing in on their final order of offseason business. The team was close to a new deal with defenseman Phil Myers .

"We're happy to have Phil signed for the next three years," Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "He is a big, mobile right shot defenseman who progressed into a top four role on our blue line last season. We look forward to his continued growth."



"It's an honor to be a part of the Flyers for the next three years and I'm really looking forward to it," Myers said in a statement. "We have a real good team and I am very excited at what we are going to achieve this year and the years to come. I really do believe in this group and my expectations are to go all the way with these guys and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Myers, who turns 24 on Jan. 25, has played 71 career regular season games with the Flyers, scoring five goals and 18 points. Last season, in 50 games, he scored four goals and added 12 assists for 16 points.

Myers also picked up three goals and one assist in 16 playoff games last season, including an overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 against the New York Islanders.

Myers is poised to take on a more significant role in the upcoming season. With the retirement of Matt Niskanen, Myers could assume a top-pairing role, especially as a right-handed defenseman on the roster.

The 6’5”, 210-pound defenseman was signed by the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

With the Myers signing complete, the Flyers have 20 players rostered for the upcoming season with $2.26 million of cap space still available to fill out the roster with potential new additions to the roster from the prospect pool, names such as Morgan Frost, Wade Allison, Tanner Laczynski, and Linus Sandin.

As reports circulate that the 2020-21 season may be just around the corner, Fletcher made his one final move with plenty of time to spare, and now the focus shifts to waiting for the upcoming season to begin.