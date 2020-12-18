Flyers Sign D Mason Millman to Entry-Level Deal

The Flyers have continued to built their prospect pipeline this offseason and added to it on Friday by signing one of their 2019 picks.

Millman, 19, was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft with the 103rd selection. The left-handed, 6’1”, 180-pounds blueliner currently plays for the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL.

Millman completed his second season with Saginaw in 2019-20, scoring 13 goals and 44 points in 58 games, leading all defensemen on the team. Millman’s plus-31 rating was second among Saginaw defensemen and fifth in the OHL among defensemen.

In his OHL career, spanning three seasons with Saginaw, Millman has a total of 16 goals and 69 points in 130 games.

Millman becomes the first player from the 2019 NHL Draft class to sign an ELC with the Flyers. Many of the Flyers picks were in the college and international ranks in 2019, meaning that their signing comes when they choose to turn professional.

Millman was on the camp roster for Team Canada ahead of this year’s World Junior Championships, but did not make the team following a positive COVID-19 test. He will likely continue his junior career whenever the OHL gets back underway.