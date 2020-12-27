Halftime Report: Eagles at Cowboys

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 4-9-1 Eagles visit the 5-9 Cowboys in a week 16 matchup. Both the Eagles and the Cowboys need to win this game and need the Washington Football team to lose to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cowboys lead the Ealges 20-17 at the half. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had a nice first half, throwing for 178 yards including a 81-yard touchdown and rushing for 53 yards. If Hurts can continue this in the second half, the Birds have a good shot at coming away from this game with a win.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Vinny Curry

Curry had a huge sack in the Red zone on the Cowboys opening drive, and that drive would end with the Cowboys making a field goal. Curry finshed the half with one tackle and two QB hits.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Secondary

The Eagles secondary did not have a good first half, giving up 224 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles secondary needs to step up in the second half of this game for the Eagles to have a shot at winning this game.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Michael Gallup

Gallup had an amazing first half for the Cowboys, catching six balls for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The Birds will need to contain Gallup in the second half to come away from this game with a win.