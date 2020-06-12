Halftime Report: Eagles at Packers

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 3-7-1 Eagles visit the 8-3 Packers in a week 13 matchup. This is a big game for the Birds if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Eagles have not been able to get much going on the offensive end, and enter the half trailing 14-3. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

TE Dallas Goedert

No Eagles player really reserves this MVP, but since I have to choose one, I choose Tight End Dallas Goedert. Goedert finished the half with three catches for 19 yards. two of his catches were on third down, and all three resulted in an Eagles first down.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Javon Hargrave

Hargrave had a huge play on second and long, sacking Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and forcing the Packers into a 3rd-and-22. Hargrave finished the half with tackles and sacks.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Entire Eagles Offense

This is the fourth week in a row where I have put down something having to do with the Eagles offense as my “Who Needs To Step Up.” This offense started out okay, driving down the field and kicking a field goal on the opening drive. After that, however, the Birds have not been able to get anything going, scoring only three points in the first half.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Davante Adams

Adams is arguably the best Wide Receiver in the NFL, and he showed why he gets such high praise in the first half. Adams finished the half with four catches for 39 yards and one touchdown, which came on a fourth-and-goal play.