Halftime Report: Saints at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 10-2 Saints visit the 3-8-1 Eagles in a week 14 matchup. The Eagles played a great first half and lead 17-0. It really looks like the Eagles offense has found their footing with Jalen Hurts under center. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts has done a great job in his first career start, passing for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 75 yards. If Hurts can continue his stellar play in to the second half, the Eagles have a really good shot at coming away from this game with a win.

First Half Defensive MVP

LB Duke Riley

Riley made a huge play in this game, intercepting Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill in Saints territory. That drive led to an Eagles field goal that put the Birds up 10-0. Riley finished the half with two tackles and one interception.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Pass Defense

The Eagles pass defense has been the only part of the entire Eagles team that didn't have an amazing half. The Eagles gave up 65 passing yards, which isn't a lot, but all the other aspects of the Birds had such a great half that I didn't have a lot to choose from. If the Eagles can shut down the pass game in the second half, they should be able to win this game handily.

Who To Watch Out For

WR Michael Thomas

Thomas had a nice first half, registering five catches for 39 yards. If the Eagles can contain the former All-Pro receiver in the second half if they have a great shot at closing out this game.