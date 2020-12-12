Hurts vs. Wentz: The Debate Gets Real
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back and with lots to talk about! We touch on the Hurts vs. Wentz discussion, we hit on Peters being out for the rest of the season and adding to the growing list of Roseman's recent misses, we talk Pederson and the play calling and go all out on talking things to start looking forward to in 2021!
There is still a game to be played this week! So we preview the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles game this weekend.
