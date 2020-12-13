Injury Report: New Orleans at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The Eagles welcome the NFC leading New Orleans Saints to the Linc on Sunday. Jalen Hurts is making his first start against, the just as athletic, Taysom Hill for the Saints. It'll be interesting to see how Doug utilizes Jalen Hurts, especially against the Saints top defense. With some key pieces out, it could be a long day for the Eagles.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Jason Peters T/G

One week after switching to guard, Jason Peters will be taking his left tackle money to the IR. Peters will be having season ending toe surgery.

TJ Edwards LB

Edwards missed practice all week with a hamstring injury and will be out this week. The only reliable linebacker the Eagles have had is Alex Singleton, but this injury could lead the way for rookie Shaun Bradley to start.

Michael Jacquet CB

Jacquet, like Edwards, was out all week with a bad hammy. Jacquet was starting to make strides as the slot corner and as a boundary corner.

Rudy Ford S

Ford was, once again, out all week in practice with a hamstring injury. He will not be playing this week and the Eagles lose an important piece of their special teams unit.

Questionable

Grayland Arnold DB

Arnold was limited on Friday with a hamstring injury. His status for the game against New Orleans is still up in the air.

New Orleans

Out

Patrick Robinson CB

Former Eagle Patrick Robinson is out this week with a hamstring injury. Although he’s on the opposing team, Robinson is one of those guys Eagles fans still root for, but his absence may take a toll on the Saints’ elite defense.

Malcolm Brown DT

Saints’ defensive tackle Malcolm Brown is out this week with a shoulder injury. This hole in the middle of their defense could open up the running game for the Eagles (Hint, Hint, Doug Pederson).

Questionable

Deonte Harris WR/RS

Harris missed some time with a neck injury this week in practice. He was a full participant on Friday, but is still listed as questionable.