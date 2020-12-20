Injury Report: Philadelphia at Arizona

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The Eagles fly to the desert to face off with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards need a win to stay in the playoff hunt and they're taking on a banged up Eagles defense, especially in the secondary. Arizona's receiving corps could have a field day against a secondary that has Jalen Mills as its only healthy starter.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Darius Slay CB

Slay did not make the trip to Arizona this week due to a concussion. A huge loss for the Eagles, especially facing one of the strongest receiving corps in the league.

Rodney McLeod S

McLeod tore his ACL last week against the Saints and is out for the season. The leader of the Eagles secondary will be sorely missed for the rest of the way. McLeod is often considered the glue that keeps the Eagles secondary somewhat together.

Avonte Maddox CB

Maddox was placed on the injury reserve list with a knee injury. He will miss at least three weeks. Basically, Maddox is out for the season unless the Eagles make some kind of playoff push.

Grayland Arnold DB

Yet another defensive back is out this week. Arnold was limited all week in practice with a hamstring injury and will not be playing. The Eagles will really be scraping the bottom of the barrel for secondary help.

Jack Driscoll T

Driscoll suffered an MCL injury last week and was placed in the injured reserve. Driscoll will be out the rest of the season and Matt Pryor will be taking over at right tackle.

Questionable

Malik Jackson DT

Jackson was working through concussion protocol all week and was a full participant in practice by Friday. Still, Jackson is a game time decision in the desert.

Arizona Cardinals

Out

Jalen Thompson S

The Cardinals will be without their starting safety this week due to an ankle injury. Thompson didn’t practice all week and will be replaced by Deionte Thompson.

Zane Gonzalez K

Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve with a bad back and the Cardinals have added veteran Mike Nugent to replace him.

Jordan Phillips DE

Phillips, like Gonzalez, was placed on IR this week but, unlike Gonzalez, Phillips has a hamstring injury. The Cardinals have a very athletic and versatile defense, they should be able to find new ways to get to Hurts.

Kylie Fitts OLB

Fitts is out with a hamstring injury. Mainly a backup to Hasson Reddick, the Cardinals should have little problem replacing him.

Questionable

Chase Edmonds RB

Edmonds missed a lot of time this week with an ankle injury. He is currently a game time decision. If he ends up not playing, it could lead to a big day for Kenyan Drake.

Dre Kirkpatrick CB

Kirkpatrick also missed a lot of time this week but due to a hamstring injury. If Kirkpatrick doesn’t play he will be replaced by second year man Byron Murphy Jr..

Justin Pugh OL

Pugh did not participate at all in practice this week while dealing with a hamstring injury. His status is currently unknown but if he is out, he will be replaced by Max Garcia.