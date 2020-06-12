Injury Report: Philadelphia at Green Bay

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have been so beaten down that they currently hold the sixth pick in the 2021 draft and with recent injury moves, the Eagles will now be without Lane Johnson for the rest of the year while tight end Zach Ertz made his way back to the 53-man roster. The Eagles have also elevated Jordan Howard and UDFA defensive tackle Raequan Williams for the game against the Packers. Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Safety Rudy Ford

Ford is a major special teams contributor, but he and corner Craig James have been injured almost all season, so his absence, while missed on special teams, is something the Eagles have become accustom to dealing with.

WR Quez Watkins Watkins found himself a late addition as he was not on the injury reports all week, but an illness made it so he did not travel with the team. He has been a healthy scratch recently, so his game status should not mean much to the Eagles' game plan this week. Questionable

Cornerback Darius Slay

Although he was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury, recent reports suggest he will play this week. Slay is of major importance as he will be paired with DeVante Adams and the Eagles really do not have a CB2 on the roster (unless Michael Jacquet gets playing time and steps up).

Green Bay Packers

Out

Center Corey Linsley

Linsley is the Packers' starting center and is Pro Football Focus' top rated center in 2020, so his absence should be noticeable. It should allow players like Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Javon Hargrave the ability to have bigger games.

Questionable

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith

Smith is a huge part of the Packers defense, but he is listed as active for the game and likely to play.

Running Back Tyler Ervin

Ervin does not figure to be a major part of Green bay's offense either way with Aaron Jones and Jaamal Williams ahead of him on the depth chart. He has just 13 carries all season.

Linebacker Krys Barnes