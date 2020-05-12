No More Excuses, This is Your 2020 Eagles
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back looking back on another tough loss, this time to the Seahawks. We are all over Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman, Carson Wentz and the offense and Jim Schwartz and the defense. We look ahead to the matchup at Lambeau this week against the Green Bay Packers. We talk keys to win and predict the outcome.
