Week 13 Preview: Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) at Green Bay Packers (8-3)

No More Excuses, This is Your 2020 Eagles

12/05/2020

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back looking back on another tough loss, this time to the Seahawks. We are all over Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman, Carson Wentz and the offense and Jim Schwartz and the defense. We look ahead to the matchup at Lambeau this week against the Green Bay Packers. We talk keys to win and predict the outcome.
 
Make sure to follow @kellygreenhour on Twitter as well as check out our partner brand Sports Talk Philly, @sportstalkphl on Twitter or visit the site sportstalkphilly.com for all your Eagles and Philly sports content! Remember to rate and review the podcast!
 

