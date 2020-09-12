Phillies Extend Minor League Affiliation With IronPigs Through 2030

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the Phillies announced their new minor league structure, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs made an announcement of their own.

The team, which will continue to host the AAA affiliate for the Phillies, reached an agreement with the team that will extend their affiliation with the team through 2030.

IronPigs GM and President of Baseball operations made a statement Wednesday that the team, "couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship for many years to come with the Philadelphia Phillies."

Lehigh Valley has been a mainstay among the top-25 merchandising teams in the country with their innovative products like the Jawn series, the Cheesesteaks and their line of bacon-scented scratch and sniff items to name a few.