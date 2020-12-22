Phillies to Name Sam Fuld General Manager

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/22/2020

The Phillies have a new general manager.  After naming Dave Dombrowski the president of baseball operations, the Phillies were expected to have a general manager below him to assist in the management of the program.   The end of the search was an internal candidate, and that appears to be Sam Fuld.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philly, Fuld will get the job:

Fuld joined the Phillies prior to the 2018 season.

A close friend and associate of former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, Fuld joined the Phillies staff upon Kapler's arrival in Philadelphia.  In fact, in Kapler's introductory press conference, Fuld was mentioned by Kapler as someone he worked out with that very morning.  And even with Kapler now in San Francisco, Fuld stayed with the Phillies.

Fuld should be second in command to Dombrowski for baseball decisions and not function in the way that Matt Klentak did under the general manager title.  He may be closer to what Ruben Amaro, Jr. was under Pat Gillick. But nonetheless, Fuld is highly respected around baseball and this is a promotion that someone would have given him.

This way, the Phillies keep him.

