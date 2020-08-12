Report: Flyers Nearing Deal with D Phil Myers

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

As the NHL moves toward a new season and return to play plan, there is one remaining offseason task that has been on the Flyers list for several months.

They took care of a lot of business early in the offseason by re-signing players like Brian Elliott, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Justin Braun. They added to their prospect pool by signing entry-level deals with Wade Allison and Tanner Laczynski. They made a free-agent acquisition in defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

Only Phil Myers remained as a remaining free agent. The restricted free agent was never in danger of going anywhere else or not being on the roster, but lingered as the one offseason task remaining.

As the league targets a return date for mid-January, the Flyers may have a deal done with Myers in the coming days. According to a report from The Inquirer’s Sam Carchidi, the Flyers and Myers are close to agreeing to a new contract and it could become finalized later this week.