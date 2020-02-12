Report: Phillies Infielder Jean Segura Draws Trade Interest

So far the Phillies Hot Stove has been rather quiet in this pandemic-ridden, uncertain offseason. The first major rumor surrounding the Phillies might be a player on the way out, not on the way in. According to mutliple reports, the Phillies are drawing trade interest in infielder Jean Segura.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported intereset in Segura:

Jean Segura’s name is coming up in trades talks. Versatile player who’s been on the move a lot, not only between positions. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2020

Then Robert Murray, formerly of The Athletic, indicated that the Blue Jays have interest.

Sources: Blue Jays among teams talking to Phillies about Jean Segura. @JonHeyman mentioned Segura drawing interest. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 2, 2020

Heyman followed that up by mentioning that the Blue Jays were looking for infield help.

Segura is a versatile player the Phillies have used at shortstop, third base, and second base. His defense was solid at all three positions, even despite moving rather regularly upon the signing of Didi Gregorius and the promotion of Alec Bohm. The Phillies have Scott Kingery signed to a long-term deal at a much smaller contract. With Bohm in the Phillies infield, Segura might have had to be the Phillies shortstop, though it is not his strongest position.

While Segura has performed well for the Phillies, his contract is a bit steep. The Phillies inherited four years and $60 million of Segura's contract from the Seattle Mariners in the deal that sent Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford to the Mariners. In a year in which finances are tight, the Phillies might be prefer to put some of that money at another position, with Kingery in the fold. Perhaps, they are interested in re-signing Gregorius, but only if they are able to open up space in the infield.