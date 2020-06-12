Report: Phillies Will Listen to Offers for Zack Wheeler

The Phillies offseason feels like it has yet to begin. The Phillies reportedly re-signed infielder Ronald Torreyes to a minor league deal. The Phillies offered arbitration to all of their arbitration-eligible players, including Hector Neris and Vince Velasquez. The Phillies have yet to make a front office hire, despite some rumblings of interviews, and financial exigency. It appears that their financial situation might have an impact on some of the areas of strength on the Phillies.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Phillies are listening to offers to newly-signed Zack Wheeler:

The Philadelphia Phillies have communicated to other teams that they are facing a financial crunch and are open to offers for their second-highest-paid player, starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, according to sources.

The Phillies have reportedly heard offers for infielder Jean Segura in recent days, too, according to report.

The Phillies would be taking a major step back by dealing Wheeler. Wheeler is only one year removed from signing a five-year, $118 million deal with the Phillies. Wheeler turned down larger offers to be closer to his wife's New Jersey roots, Wheeler confirmed to 97.3 ESPN upon his signing. With a starting rotation already with holes, the Phillies would face an uphill battle to contend in 2021.

The Phillies have not named any new executives. Might the club try to remove payroll ahead of the arrive of the new executive? MLB is currently holding their Winter Meetings in a virtual format. Usually the meetings are a time of activity; the virtual nature might make 2020's meetings different.

Will the Phillies move someone such as Wheeler? The Phillies could look very different in 2021. Stay tuned.