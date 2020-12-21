Three Eagles Selected To 2021 Pro Bowl

The three linemen (Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham) will not be headed to a large event like normal, but the league is planning other activities like a Madden game for 2021.

Despite a struggling team, the Eagles still managed to find three of their own on the lists.

For Graham in particular, this is a major deal as, despite all the franchise records he finds himself among the top in, he has never been selected to a Pro Bowl before.

Though his first Pro Bowl will not be a normal one, it is one of few honors he had yet to earn in his career and he can now check that off.

Though Graham is 32 and in his 11th season in the league, he has had yet another strong season and shows no signs of slowing down, registering seven sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 14 QB hits and numerous pressures to go along with his 42 tackles. That comes in around 65% of defensive snaps this season with the Eagles' rotation.

His running-mate Fletcher Cox is in his ninth season and is also having a dominant year with 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 40 tackles of his own.

Cox has benefitted recently with Hargrave coming into the Eagles' system more and allowing for fewer double-teams on Cox.

For Cox, this is his sixth straight Pro Bowl selection.

The only offensive player named to the roster is also the only Eagles starter on the offensive lineman to stay healthy.

Kelce has had a bit of a down year and struggled early with some poor snaps, but the fact that the players next to him were revolving doors for half the season certainly contributed to his struggles as he attempted to make up for players who were, at times, non NFL-caliber players starting next to him.

Since the return of Seumalo to his left, however, Kelce has been far more consistent.

Though he has spent plenty of time among the best in the league and is coming off a stretch of three straight seasons as the top center in the league, this is just his second-straight selection to the team and his fourth time overall in his 10-year career.

All three linemen are franchise cornerstones that have a high likelihood of playing their entire careers with the Eagles, who drafted all three players (Graham - 1st round, 2010 / Kelce - 6th round, 2011 / Cox - 1st round 2012).

The trio of players are all under contract with the Birds in 2021.