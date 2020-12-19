Victory Green Hour #4: Eagles upset Saints
12/19/2020
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) review the Eagles upset victory over the former Kings of NFC, the New Orleans Saints. We start some early offseason talk. We talk the injuries, yes more of them. We talk the John Dorsey consultation visit. Plus we look ahead to the Arizona Cardinals matchup this weekend.
