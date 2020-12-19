Victory Green Hour #4: Eagles upset Saints

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
12/19/2020

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) review the Eagles upset victory over the former Kings of NFC, the New Orleans Saints. We start some early offseason talk. We talk the injuries, yes more of them. We talk the John Dorsey consultation visit. Plus we look ahead to the Arizona Cardinals matchup this weekend.
 
Don't forget to rate and review the podcast and follow us on Twitter @kellygreenhour and our partners with Sports Talk Philly (@sportalkphl)!
 

