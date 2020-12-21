YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #100 - The Reunion

The YWT Podcast is back for a special and jam-packed show. The holidays are upon, so in our final show of 2020, we also mark our 100th episode.

The guys are joined by some special guests and there was some breaking news over the weekend that has hockey fans everywhere excited. The NHL is coming back on Jan. 13. The guys break down everything in the return of hockey and the 2020-21 season that we know so far.

The guys also touch on some Flyers news as Phil Myers re-signed for three years. They look at the contract, what his role may be, and discuss the Flyers defense. They also look at the Flyers prospects who made the final rosters of their World Junior teams, with play starting later this week.

Finally, in light of the 100th episode, the guys share some memories from the first 100 shows as well. Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso are joined by producer Mike Giletto Jr. and Dom Console as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto, follow Dom Console on Twitter @domconsole.