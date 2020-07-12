YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #99 - YouTube Highlights

The YWT Podcast is back after another two weeks. There are still no plans for a 2020-21 hockey season yet, but things could be moving in the right direction.

The guys talk about where the talks on a new season are, the latest details and what still needs to happen. They also discuss some of the other shutdowns in the hockey world and the Flyers prospects who made the World Junior Championships preliminary rosters.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

