Sixers Close to Full Strength for Game Two vs Heat
Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Archie Bradley

Are the Phillies Interested in a Freddy Galvis Reunion?

01/14/2021

Galvis

The Phillies have yet to many any moves of significance.   With pitchers and catchers due to report on February 17, time is running out to address a couple of key needs.  One of those needs is shortstop, with the free agency of Didi Gregorius.   The Phillies might turn to an old friend.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer writes of the Phillies shortstop situation, including the possibility that Freddy Galvis could return:

Maybe, then, Gregorius’ market will drift back to the Phillies. As they monitor the situation, they are also eyeing alternatives, including Semien and a possible reunion with Freddy Galvis, according to a major-league source.

The interest the Phillies had in Marcus Semien came from SiriusXM's Jim Bowden yesterday.

If the Phillies go the Galvis route, it could be a stopgap solution to get the Phillies to prospect Bryson Stott.  Stott, the first round draft pick of the Phillies in 2019,  Stott is 23 years old, but missed a valuable year of development in 2020 without a minor league season.  Stott spent some time at the Phillies alternate training site in 2020, but he is somewhat of an unknown, at 23 years old.

Since leaving the Phillies, Galvis has played for the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds.   Last season with the Reds, Galvis batted .220 with seven home runs and 16 runs batted in.  Galvis played 33 of those games at shortstop, with 16 appearances at second base.

