Bruins Hand Flyers Another Ugly Loss

Saturday's game in Boston further exposed the Flyers flaws. The Bruins struck for the first goal of the game in the first and out-shot the Flyers, 10-4, in the opening period. A late second-period goal put the Bruins up by two, then everything unraveled again, as the Flyers were routed for the second time this week, losing 6-1.

The Flyers started the week by getting the doors blown off against Buffalo. It was a sign of things to come when the third period of Thursday's game unraveled.

For over seven minutes, neither team could register a shot on goal. The Bruins got a power play and scored on their first shot of the game.

Patrice Bergeron tried to elevate a shot over a sprawled-out Carter Hart. He whiffed on the shot and got in under the pad to make it 1-0 at 8:09.

The Flyers managed just four shots in the opening period, while the Bruins kept the pressure on and recorded 10.

In the second, the Flyers got on the board early as Jake Voracek set up Kevin Hayes for his third goal of the season at 1:14, just seconds after Hart robbed Bergeron with the pad on a Boston scoring chance. But just 1:16 later, the Bruins were back on top, as Craig Smith got a fortunate bounce and had a wide-open net to make it 2-1 Boston.

The Flyers struggled to generate much offense again and let a power play go by the wayside with very little offensive zone time. The struggles continued late in the period, as the Bruins created another opportunity and scored late.

With 2:10 remaining in the period, Trent Frederic centered to the front of the net and Charlie Coyle got a stick on it to elevate it to the top of the net to make it 3-1 Boston.

Through 40 minutes, Boston had a 16-12 lead in shots.

Early in the third period, the game got out of hand as Boston hammered the dagger home. Off a turnover by Erik Gustafsson, Bergeron fed Brad Marchand for his second goal of the season to make it 4-1. Mark Friedman took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moments later, and Marchand scored again on the power play to make it 5-1.

Bergeron later added his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 6-1 and cap the scoring.

Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves to coast to the victory. Hart made 20 saves on 26 shots.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Tuesday night when they take on the New Jersey Devils on the road at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 1 0 1 Bruins 1 2 3 6

Scoring Summary

1st Period

BOS Patrice Bergeron (2) PP (Nick Ritchie, David Krejci) 8:09

2nd Period

PHI Kevin Hayes (3) (Jake Voracek) 1:14

BOS Craig Smith (1) (Charlie Coyle, Jeremy Lauzon) 2:30

BOS Coyle (2) (Trent Frederic, Smith) 17:50

3rd Period

BOS Brad Marchand (2) (Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk) 4:13

BOS Marchand (3) PP (Ritchie, Jakub Zboril) 7:59

BOS Bergeron (3) PP (Marchand, Charlie McAvoy) 13:33

Game Statistics