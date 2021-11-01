Depleted Sixers Fall to Hawks 112-94

The Sixers traveled to Atlanta on Monday to square off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Numbers caught up to the Sixers on Saturday, and it would happen again this one. Being understaffed continues to plague the Sixers as they suffer their second consecutive loss, falling to the Hawks by a final score of 112-94.

Joel Embiid did his best to lead the charge for the Sixers in this game, but it just wasn't enough. He would play about 23 minutes in an attempt to preserve his body for the team's game tomorrow against the Heat.

In his time on the floor, Embiid was his usual dominant self. He would end the night with 24 points and 11 rebounds while shooting a solid 8-17 from the floor.

Tyrese Maxey did what he could to aid Joel Embiid, filling the stat sheet in all areas. He too saw a smaller load on the floor in attempts to preserve him for the upcoming stretch. In 31 minutes of action, Maxey finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

One area that stood out for Maxey tonight was his defense. Defending Trae Young is no small task, and the rookie did a great job defending him without fouling.

Isaiah Joe is a guy who has shown some nice flashes with his extended time on the floor. He was the team's second-leading scorer with 18 points and shot a stellar 4-7 from beyond the arc.

Trae Young didn't play much in this game but left his mark while he was out there. He would end his night leading the Hawks in scoring with 26 points, and dished eight assists.

The lack of depth is heavily taking its toll on the Sixers, and things are getting any easier for them. They now have to travel back to Philadelphia to kick off a 'series' against the Miami Heat tomorrow in what will be their third game in four days.