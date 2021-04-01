Eagles Extend Contracts To 10 For 2021 Season

Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to terms with DT T.Y. McGill on a one-year contract and signed the following players to reserve/futures contracts. pic.twitter.com/d5gVy6jLjZ

The day after securing that pick, the Eagles took control of 10 players for the 2021 season that would have otherwise been free agents eligible to sign anywhere.

While there was drama about the Eagles securing the 6th pick on Sunday night and some pressers, but none of that truly has any bearing on the future of the franchise as it is the actions taken (or not taken that matter).

Of the group, McGill is the most suprising simply because he did not receive a futures contract and therefore his money for 2021 is already placed on the books.

McGill spent essentially the entire season with the team, though most of it on the practice squad. He appeared in seven games playing 127 defensive snaps and posting 3 QB hits, 9 tackles and half a sack.

Two of his appearances came as an elevation from the practice squad, three as a COVID replacemant and then his final two after officially being signed to the 53-man roster (a move which made him ineligible for a futures contract).

Joining him at the defensive tackle position is Treyvon Hester, the playoff hero whose block caused the double-doink two seasons ago.

Hester suffered an injury in camp that sidelined him for most of this season and signed with the Eagles practice squad late as he attempted to get back into football shape.

The pair of defensive tackles could become valuable depth for a positional group that is highly likely to lose Malik Jackson for cap reasons and has Hassan Ridgeway set to become a free agent, leaving undrafted free agent Raequan Williams as the only other defensive tackle under team control in 2021 behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. The Eagles are likely to come away with some defensive linemen in this year's draft, but the pair, along with Williams, offer solid depth to the position.

Also on the defensive line are ends Matt Leo and Joe Ostman. Ostman has been a preseason standout for what seems like forever who is always just cut from the 53 on the last day or dealing with injuries. His 29 defensive snaps in 2020 resulted in just one tackle and, unfortunately, a highlight reel play where he gets embarrassingly stiff armed down by Nick Chubb. He will look to change that look in 2021.

Matt Leo is an international prospect that the team was given in 2020, but had really no chance of playing without a training camp or preseason.

They will join a position group that is staring down the loss of Vinny Curry to free agency and potentially Derek Barnett to cap restrictions while the team also gave up both Shareef Miller and Casey Toohill.

In the secondary, corners Lavert Hill and Jameson Houston were extended futures contracts along with safety/DB Blake Countess. Countess, a 2016 Eagles pick, is in his third stint with the team, though he has 419 career return yards to go with 57 tackles and a pair of interceptions from his first three seasons in the league with the Rams.

Houston and Hill, a pair of undrafted free agents, joined the Eagles in late November and early December, respectively.

The Eagles secondary is set to lose safeties Jalen Mills and Rudy Ford along with corners Cre'von LeBlanc and NRC to free agency.

On offense, the Eagles appear ready to give preseason standout and 2019 contributor Deontay Burnett another chance at receiver, Hakeem Butler some more time to attempt to develop as a tight end and Elijah Holyfield a shot at a backfield that otherwise only has Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jason Huntly in place for 2021.