Eagles Find Their Head Coach

having served as Frank Reich's offensive coordinator for the past few years, his offense has been in the top 10 twice (2018 and 2020) in both yards and points per game, with the one down year (2019) being the season that Andrew Luck retired suddenly during the preseason games. The team still managed to be in the top half of the league in 2019 despite the QBs sudden departure leaving the team without a plan.

Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team will be hiring Colts OC Nick Sirianni to be their head caoch instead.

After a week of Josh McDaniels is the guy talk, the Eagles have found their guy.

Sirianni may not have the same offense, but the Colts have been running a committee approach at running back while leaning more toward the passing game.

It is not known whether he prefers Wentz or Hurts, but the Eagles did reportedly value Wentz coaches in the interview process and Frank Reich has reported interest in utilizing Wentz in the offense that Sirianni had been running.

The team still has coaches like Jeff Stoutland under contract and recently blocked the Lions from interviewing special teams coordinator Dave Fipp from interviewing with the Lions, so there are coaches that may return. It is not known whether Duce Staley would be interested in stickling with the team.

Before his stint with the Colts, he spent 10 years coaching in various positions with the Chiefs and Chargers.

He interviewed with the Eagles on the 19th, so the hire was a swift one.

Of course, he also isn't Josh McDaniels, so that's great news there.