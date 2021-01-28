Flyers-Devils: Game 8 Preview
01/28/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
A 5-3 result on Tuesday got the Flyers back in the win column, but there is still much to be desired from their play. On one hand, they are trying to survive as much as possible without Sean Couturier and Phil Myers, both of whom may be back on track to return from their injuries soon. But they are also in danger of letting too many games slip away with the current group on the ice.
The Flyers will certainly see better from the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, as they look to come away with a sweep on the road in this two-game series.
The Flyers and Devils face off at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Kevin Hayes
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Jack Hughes
|6
|3
|4
|7
|Travis Konecny
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Ty Smith
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Jake Voracek
|7
|1
|7
|8
|Miles Wood
|6
|3
|2
|5
|James van Riemsdyk
|7
|5
|2
|7
|Kyle Palmieri
|6
|0
|3
|3
|Claude Giroux
|7
|0
|6
|6
|Travis Zajac
|6
|2
|0
|2
After getting the night off on Tuesday, Carter Hart is back in goal for Thursday's game. It's been a struggle for Hart of late, allowing four goals or more in each of his last three starts. Hart is looking for a bounce-back game and knows he can be better, so this is his first chance to do just that.
Scott Wedgewood is back in goal for the Devils with Mackenzie Blackwood still out on the COVID-19 Unavailable list. Wedgewood has done a solid job filling the void for the Devils and did help them bounce back with a win over the Islanders after taking the loss to them in the previous game. He'll look to do the same after his loss to the Flyers earlier this week.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Phil Myers (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Mackenzie Blackwood (COVID-19 Unavailable), Nico Hischier (injury), Will Butcher (healthy), Connor Carrick (healthy), Sami Vatanen (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate and indications were that the lineup would remain the same as of yesterday, but reports are that Nate Prosser will be in the lineup tonight on the defensive side, playing in his first NHL game in two years. It will be interesting to see who comes out of the lineup as a result.
- Devils: The Devils will get Jesper Bratt back in the lineup off the COVID-19 Unavailable list. The rest of the lineup is expected to remain the same.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (9th), Devils (23rd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-29th), Devils (T-29th)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 11 G, 37 A, 48 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 7 G, 23 A, 30 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 35 GP, 16 G, 10 A, 26 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-1-0, 1.98 GAA, .922 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Shayne Gostisbehere needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
- James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
