Flyers-Devils: Game 8 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

A 5-3 result on Tuesday got the Flyers back in the win column, but there is still much to be desired from their play. On one hand, they are trying to survive as much as possible without Sean Couturier and Phil Myers, both of whom may be back on track to return from their injuries soon. But they are also in danger of letting too many games slip away with the current group on the ice.

The Flyers will certainly see better from the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, as they look to come away with a sweep on the road in this two-game series.

The Flyers and Devils face off at 7 p.m.