Flyers F Sean Couturier Out At Least 2 Weeks

The Flyers announced on Saturday that Couturier will be out for a minimum of two weeks with a Costochondral separation. A Costochondral separation is described as an injury that “occurs when your rib tears away from the cartilage that connects it to your breastbone. This type of injury is usually caused by a sudden impact to your chest.”

The Flyers top-line forward lasted 45 seconds in Friday’s game before exiting the game. Sean Couturier took a high hit from Jared McCann , collided with the boards and was seen on the bench flexing his shoulder in pain.

By missing the next two weeks, Couturier will be out for a minimum of seven games, potential eight, and there’s no telling how long he will be out as he recovers. It will put the Flyers depth to the test right away.

Starting with Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, Morgan Frost will likely be called upon to fill the void of Couturier, at least in terms of being added to the lineup. The Flyers could also look to move Kevin Hayes or Nolan Patrick up in the lineup to fill Couturier’s role or move Claude Giroux back to center.

For Frost, this will be his opportunity to solidify a place in the lineup. When he was placed on the opening night roster as the 13th forward, it indicated that he would get his opportunity soon enough. That opportunity will certainly come now.

At the very least, Couturier will miss both games against the Sabres next week, both games against the Boston Bruins, a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils, and perhaps the final two games of January against the New York Islanders, depending on his overall condition as the weeks progress.

For now, the Flyers will have to find a way to get by without the services of the reigning Selke Trophy winner. His absence showed in the remainder of Friday’s game. The Flyers will have to hope that some practice time can help them get accustomed to life with Couturier as they prepare for the weeks ahead.