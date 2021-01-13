Flyers-Penguins: Game 1 Preview

The Penguins return with the familiar core group, trying to make a return to prominence after bowing out in the qualifying round of the playoffs over the summer.

The Flyers start a new season after coming one win short of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2010. While it is primarily the same team that took the ice a few months ago in that Game 7 loss to the Islanders, there are a few internal additions that could make a difference.

Hockey is back. The NHL drops the puck on the 2020-21 season at last on Wednesday evening, and the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins are once again welcoming you back.

Team Leaders (Stats from 2019-20 Regular Season)

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P Travis Konecny 66 24 37 61 Evgeni Malkin 55 25 49 74 Sean Couturier 69 22 37 59 Bryan Rust 55 27 29 56 Jake Voracek 69 12 44 56 Sidney Crosby 41 16 31 47 Claude Giroux 69 21 32 53 Kris Letang 61 15 29 44 Kevin Hayes 69 23 18 41 Jake Guentzel 39 20 23 43

After missing the entire 2019-20 season, Nolan Patrick makes his return to the lineup officially. It has been a long time coming for Patrick, who was a constant subject of conversation with his status so unknown. In his return in the intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, Patrick scored a goal, and his health has remained good throughout training camp. Hopefully, this is the start of a new chapter for the former second overall pick, but it will certainly be worth watching to see how he looks in a competitive game setting against a divisional opponent again.

The success of the Pittsburgh Penguins centers a lot around Sidney Crosby. The Penguins captain missed significant time last season, playing in just 44 games, but he is ready for the start of a new season and will look to lead the Penguins back to where they have been for many years near the top of the standings. Crosby is always an offensive threat and it's no secret the success he has against the Flyers. If any player will provide the spark to get the Penguins going early, this is the guy.



Carter Hart begins his third season and expectations for him continue to soar after he showed a lot of success in the playoffs, recording a pair of shutouts and winning a series by out-dueling Carey Price. Even in a shortened season where keeping your goalie fresh will be so critical, Hart will get his share of starts and he could further establish himself as one of the NHL's top goalies. The Penguins made the decision to move on from Matt Murray in the offseason, leaving Tristan Jarry as the man in net. A lot will be put on Jarry's shoulders in the shortened season and he posted excellent numbers last season. It may take a similar performance to help the Penguins make a run at the playoffs, so Jarry will need to be consistent and on point throughout the season. After being named an All-Star a season ago and generating a lot of talk as the Penguins goalie of the future, confirmed by the Murray trade, it's time to see if that pays off for the Penguins. Projected Lineups