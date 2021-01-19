Flyers-Sabres: Game 4 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers weren't going to win them all, but it was certainly not expected to be handed such a lopsided and embarrassing loss that early in the season. The 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night showed a lot of flaws with this team that need to be corrected quickly.

Luckily for the Flyers, they get another chance to come right back and right the ship less than 24 hours later. They also get to do it against the same opponent, giving them a chance to get immediate revenge on a team that dominated them a night earlier.

The Flyers and Sabres are back on the ice at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.