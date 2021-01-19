Flyers-Sabres: Game 4 Preview
01/19/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers weren't going to win them all, but it was certainly not expected to be handed such a lopsided and embarrassing loss that early in the season. The 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night showed a lot of flaws with this team that need to be corrected quickly.
Luckily for the Flyers, they get another chance to come right back and right the ship less than 24 hours later. They also get to do it against the same opponent, giving them a chance to get immediate revenge on a team that dominated them a night earlier.
The Flyers and Sabres are back on the ice at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Taylor Hall
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Joel Farabee
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Jack Eichel
|3
|0
|6
|6
|Kevin Hayes
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Victor Olofsson
|3
|2
|1
|3
|James van Riemsdyk
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Sam Reinhart
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Claude Giroux
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Curtis Lazar
|3
|2
|0
|2
After entering Monday's game in relief and making 13 saves on 15 shots, Brian Elliott is back in goal for his first start this season. Elliott did a solid job after entering for Hart, despite the two goals allowed. Now he gets his first chance from the start to show he can be a reliable presence in goal.
Linus Ullmark was a late scratch from Monday's game for personal reasons. He is expected to skate on Tuesday morning. For now, we'll assume he gets the start, but that is certainly subject to change.
Projected Lineups
Sabres Scratches: Kyle Okposo (injury), Matt Irwin (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There are no immediate lineup changes expected, but it's certainly a possibility that the Flyers do shake things up a bit in that area. At the start of the third period, they did use new-look combinations in nearly every area and we'll have to see if those stick into Tuesday's game.
- Sabres: The Sabres don't figure to make any changes to the lineup for Tuesday after Monday's strong performance.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-7th), Sabres (T-10th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-24th), Sabres (T-24th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 39 GP, 10 G, 29 A, 39 P
- Travis Konecny - 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
- Jake Voracek - 32 GP, 4 G, 20 A, 24 P
- Travis Sanheim - 8 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 13-2-2, 1.89 GAA, .937 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Jake Voracek need one assist to pass Mark Recchi for fifth all-time in Flyers history.
- Jake Voracek needs three points to reach 700 for his career in the NHL.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
