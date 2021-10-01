Flyers Training Camp Day 7 Update: Team White Takes Scrimmage

Teams were split by uniform color – Team Orange and Team White. The rosters for the game looked like this:

The final tuneup for the Flyers before the official start of the regular season came on Sunday night when two rosters skated in a 60-minute scrimmage followed by a shootout at Wells Fargo Center.

Team Orange

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Claude Giroux-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

Sam Morin-Andy Andreoff-Carsen Twarynski

Zayde Wisdom

Ivan Provorov-Justin Braun

Egor Zamula-Mark Friedman

Chris Bigras-Derrick Pouliot

Wyatte Wylie

Brian Elliott (Alex Lyon)

Team White

James van Riemsdyk-Nolan Patrick-Jake Voracek

Michael Raffl-Scott Laughton-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Connor Bunnaman-Morgan Frost-Linus Sandin

Tyson Foerster-Max Willman

Travis Sanheim-Phil Myers

Robert Hagg-Erik Gustafsson

Tyler Wotherspoon-Nate Prosser

Carter Hart (Felix Sandstrom)

It was an early start for Team Orange, as Kevin Hayes struck for a goal on a pretty passing play with Claude Giroux and Joel Farabee to make it 1-0. Later in the first, Hayes struck again, picking up his own rebound to jam the puck past Carter Hart to make it 2-0.

Team White responded in the second, getting an early goal from Nicolas Aube-Kubel from an angle to make it 2-1. Late in the period, it was a warm welcome back for Nolan Patrick, who scored from the side of the net off another nice passing play to tie the game at two.

The structure of the scrimmage changed in the third period. For the first 15 minutes, the teams skated at 5-on-5. There was no additional scoring. For the final five minutes, the teams played at 3-on-3.

There, Team White took advantage. First, Scott Laughton stripped Mark Friedman of the puck in the neutral zone and went the other way on a breakaway, making a move and roofing the shot over Brian Elliott to make it 3-2.

Another turnover in the offensive zone gave Phil Myers the puck, and he led a pass to James van Riemsdyk who beat Elliott through the five-hole to make it 4-2.

Following the scrimmage, the teams held a shootout. The goalies were the stars of the show, making saves on the first 17 attempts. Finally, on the 18th attempt in the ninth round, Michael Raffl fired a slapshot that beat Elliott to close things out in a 1-0 decision for Team White.

Roster decisions are likely to come in the next 24 hours with the start of the season now less than 72 hours away. The team has off on Monday as decisions are likely made, then return to the ice on Tuesday for one final practice before the season-opener on Wednesday.